Home Business

Apple store in Mumbai gets finishing touches before opening

When it’s about the opening of Apple’s first retail store in the country, everything has to be perfect. Even if perfection means moving trees.

Published: 18th April 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

AppleStore-Mumbai

Apple BKC, the first Apple store in India, is in Mumbai.

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  When it’s about the opening of Apple’s first retail store in the country, everything has to be perfect. Even if perfection means moving trees. Every fine detail counts, including whether the trees in front of the store are green enough or not.

After all, several high-profile guests are expected to attend the opening ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai’s commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). While giving the finishing touches to the preparations for the opening ceremony, officials were seen asking the facility management personnel to replace the small trees near the store with bigger ones.

Apple BKC, the US-based company’s first Store in India, in Mumbai | Express

“They were unhappy with the height of the trees and wanted bigger and greener trees in front of this store,” said people who were trying to fit the tree into the whole created by removing a smaller tree that was planted earlier.

An apple official even asked to rotate the tree, being lifted with a crane so that the greener side with more leaves can face the retail store which is currently covered with colourful designs. The opening comes at a time when the California-based firm looks to grow its market share in India, which is the second-largest smartphone market in the world. As per CyberMedia Research (CMR), Apple has a 4 % market share in the Indian smartphone market.

The world’s most valuable firm has placed its bet on India in manufacturing devices as its looks to shift its production away from China as relations between the US and China have soured over several issues. Apple assembled over USD 7 billion iPhones in India last fiscal year. The three-storied retail store is located at the posh Reliance Jio World Drive mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple Bandra Kurla Complex
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp