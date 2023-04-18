PM Gatishkati to help avoid Rs 3,000 crore losses a year due to uncoordinated digging work

Dipak Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has developed a mobile application -- Call Before U Dig mobile application – on the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan platform that allows owners of assets like optical fibre, gas pipelines, water & electricity lines, etc to inform agencies involved in digging and excavation work so that damage to their assets can be minimised.



The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) claims that the mobile application can avoid Rs 3,000 crore losses every year due to damage to underground assets due to uncoordinated digging and excavation.



“Many utilities can be saved from unwanted digging and wasteful costs towards restoration, thus saving thousands of crore rupees for businesses and associated expenditures of the Government,” says Sumita Dawra, special secretary, DPIIT.



Dawra was explaining the use cases of the PM Gatishakti, a GIS-based platform that integrates planning and coordination of infrastructure projects from across several central ministries as well as infra projects of state government.



She said that using the PM GatiShakti NMP, asset owner agencies are mapping their underlying assets with GIS coordinates onto the NMP platform. Using this app, alerts are sent to concerned agencies prior to the commencement of digging works. This facilitates coordinated & synchronized excavation without loss/ damage of utilities.



Explaining more uses, Sumita Dawra said that telecom players can use this platform to identify suitable locations for installing 5G cells and planning the 5G rollout.



Street furniture data layers like electric poles, traffic light poles, bus shelters, bus terminals, and Govt buildings have been mapped onto the NMP platform. Access to data layers of different ministries/departments and data on other parameters like population density has helped identify suitable locations for installing 5G cells and planning the 5G rollout.



“The availability of various street furniture and existing telecom infrastructure across States/ UTs among other data layers has helped in expeditious planning of the 5G network. This will enable faster rollout of the network and early availability of 5G services to the nation,” says Dawra.



She also said that the PM Gattishakti platform has been used to saturate 30,000 villages with 4G services.

NEW DELHI: The government has developed a mobile application -- Call Before U Dig mobile application – on the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan platform that allows owners of assets like optical fibre, gas pipelines, water & electricity lines, etc to inform agencies involved in digging and excavation work so that damage to their assets can be minimised. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) claims that the mobile application can avoid Rs 3,000 crore losses every year due to damage to underground assets due to uncoordinated digging and excavation. “Many utilities can be saved from unwanted digging and wasteful costs towards restoration, thus saving thousands of crore rupees for businesses and associated expenditures of the Government,” says Sumita Dawra, special secretary, DPIIT. Dawra was explaining the use cases of the PM Gatishakti, a GIS-based platform that integrates planning and coordination of infrastructure projects from across several central ministries as well as infra projects of state government. She said that using the PM GatiShakti NMP, asset owner agencies are mapping their underlying assets with GIS coordinates onto the NMP platform. Using this app, alerts are sent to concerned agencies prior to the commencement of digging works. This facilitates coordinated & synchronized excavation without loss/ damage of utilities. Explaining more uses, Sumita Dawra said that telecom players can use this platform to identify suitable locations for installing 5G cells and planning the 5G rollout. Street furniture data layers like electric poles, traffic light poles, bus shelters, bus terminals, and Govt buildings have been mapped onto the NMP platform. Access to data layers of different ministries/departments and data on other parameters like population density has helped identify suitable locations for installing 5G cells and planning the 5G rollout. “The availability of various street furniture and existing telecom infrastructure across States/ UTs among other data layers has helped in expeditious planning of the 5G network. This will enable faster rollout of the network and early availability of 5G services to the nation,” says Dawra. She also said that the PM Gattishakti platform has been used to saturate 30,000 villages with 4G services.