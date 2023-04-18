Home Business

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance, compliance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fintech company Razorpay has set up an advisory board in order to establish the highest standards in corporate governance, customer experience and risk and compliance in the Indian fintech industry.

The Council will also help contribute to the development of Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and help engage with key institutions and stakeholders, the company said.

The founding independent members of the newly formed Advisory Board include N S Vishwanathan, Former Deputy Governor, RBI (Chairperson) and Arijit Basu, Chairman, of HDB Financial Services. All the members of the Advisory Board will periodically convene to review, analyse and provide recommendations and directions on both strategic and tactical levels, the fintech company said.

Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder at Razorpay said, “India’s fintech ecosystem is at a crucial juncture in its evolution. With India serving as a benchmark for several nations today, it is pertinent that companies like ours are future-ready and agile to adapt to the ever-changing fintech environment."

The Advisory Board will assist Razorpay in developing long-term strategies, anticipating challenges and suggesting mitigation measures.

On joining the Advisory Board as a Chairperson, Vishwanathan said, "In light of India’s rapidly evolving financial sector, it is crucial to foster collaboration with innovative fintech companies to drive progress and deliver superior yet compliant services to businesses and consumers."

The key subject areas for the board will be accelerating product innovation around customer experience and customer safety and also building the best practices for regulatory and compliance management processes, among others.

