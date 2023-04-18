Home Business

Rupee rises 1 paise to 82 against US dollar

Published: 18th April 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 1 paisa to 82 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak dollar and positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the upward trend in crude prices and outflow of foreign funds from equities market restricted the gain in the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.99 against the dollar.

It went as high as 81.96 and touched the lowest level of 82.02.

Later, the rupee was trading at 82, registering a gain of 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

According to Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the Indian currency may see a see-saw movement until it reaches the 81.76 level, indicating an upswing.

"As long as dips do not extend past 81.80, expect upswings. It would however require consistent trades above 81.97 to confirm upside intention and set trajectory towards 82. 07 first and then 82.4.

"Alternatively, inability to float above 81. 76 could render the trend sideways, with 81.6 continuing to act as a near term support," James said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 102.03.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.28 per cent to USD 85 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 33.64 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 59,944.39.

The broader NSE Nifty was up 19.50 points or 0.11 per cent at 17,726.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 533.20 crore, according to exchange data.

