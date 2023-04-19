Home Business

Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 82.22 against US dollar

The dollar gained on rising expectations of further tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve in its next FOMC meeting in May.

Published: 19th April 2023 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Money, rupees

For representational purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 18 paise to close at 82.22 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday, pressured by a strong greenback overseas and a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also dragged the local unit down.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.10 against the dollar and finally ended the session at 82.22 (provisional), down 18 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 82.07 and a low of 82.25 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.04 against the dollar.

The rupee depreciated on Wednesday on weak domestic equities and a strong US dollar.

FII outflows over the past two sessions also weighed on the local unit, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

European markets too traded in the red, with UK markets as the biggest loser amid elevated inflation.

The dollar gained on rising expectations of further tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve in its next FOMC meeting in May.

Most of the Fed officials are advocating for a 25-bps rate hike in their respective speeches.

"We expect the Indian rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and a recovery in the greenback. If we see further FII outflows, it may put downside pressure on the rupee. However, softening of crude oil prices may prevent a sharp fall in the domestic currency," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.33 per cent to 102.08.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.69 per cent to USD 83.34 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 159.21 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 59,567.80 points.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 41.40 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,618.75 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 810.60 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee Indian rupee INR currency
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp