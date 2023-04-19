SBI board gives nod to raise USD 2 billion via foreign currency bonds

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday, said the board has approved raising up to USD 2 billion for the financial year 2023-24 via foreign currency bonds in single or multiple tranches.

“The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: To examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24”,” said SBI in an exchange filing.

The Reg-S/144A allows non-US firms to issue securities to investors in the US and other markets without having to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SBI had raised Rs 3,717 crores last month via its third Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance for FY23, at a coupon rate of 8.25%.

MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday, said the board has approved raising up to USD 2 billion for the financial year 2023-24 via foreign currency bonds in single or multiple tranches. “The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: To examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24”,” said SBI in an exchange filing. The Reg-S/144A allows non-US firms to issue securities to investors in the US and other markets without having to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SBI had raised Rs 3,717 crores last month via its third Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance for FY23, at a coupon rate of 8.25%. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });