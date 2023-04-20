Home Business

NSE IFSC-SGX operation starts from July 3

NSE IFSC, wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is an exchange at IFSC in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Published: 20th April 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 09:59 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Singapore Exchange (SGX) has said NSE IFSC-SGX Connect at International Financial Service Center (IFSC) in GIFT City will be operational on July 3 after transition of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC.

NSE IFSC, wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is an exchange at IFSC in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The move will allow investors to trade in dollar-denominated Nifty futures contracts available on the SGX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City. Also, investors would have real-time access to NSE IFSC market data.

SGX Nifty, which opens at 6:30 am, gives an indication of how the stock market in India might open at 9:15 am every day. In preparation for the transition for SGX members to trade on the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, the bourse said it will perform a liquidity switch after the close of business on June 30 for certain futures contracts.

Such liquidity switch would be completed by July 3. In executing the liquidity switch, SGX will automatically migrate open positions in SGX Nifty after end of the trading session, which are not netted off in post-trade on June 30 to NSE IFSC Nifty.

