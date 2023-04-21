Home Business

HCLTech Q4 net profit rises 11 per cent at Rs 3,983 crore, revenue increases 18 per cent

For FY23, the company’s revenue crossed the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark. HCLTech Services revenue for the full year was up 15.8% in constant currency.

Published: 21st April 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

HCL Logo (Photo | hcltech.com)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  HCLTech on Thursday reported a 10.8% jump in its Q4 net profit to Rs 3,983 crore compared to Rs 3,593 crore in the year-ago period.  However, its net profit was down 2.8% on a sequential basis. Its profit figure beat estimates. The company’s revenue stood at Rs 26,606 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, a 17.7% jump compared to Rs 22,597 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY23, the company’s revenue crossed the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark. HCLTech Services revenue for the full year was up 15.8% in constant currency. The company’s EBIT for FY23 stood at Rs 18,483 crore, up 14.1%.  The company has won 57 large deals during FY23.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD, HCLTech said the growth was across all sectors. “We have crossed an important milestone in our software business - clocked ARR of $1 billion level, which is one of the key measurements for software companies,” he said.

He added that there are a lot of dynamics externally. “We have some comfort in our ability to navigate this dynamic market because of the mix of capabilities and expertise that we have in service offerings. These offerings are very relevant when customers want to invest a lot in transformation,” he added.

“All these set us well in FY24 for a healthy revenue growth in the 6-8% range with operating margins in the 18-19% range,” the CEO added. While there is some stress and uncertainty, it is largely on the discretionary spend side, the company said. In financial services, the company continues to see good opportunities as it witnessed 6.9% growth sequentially in financial services on back of large deal wins.

HCLTech outran its peers TCS and Infosys in Q4 hiring, as it added 3,674 employees in Q4 and overall employee strength is now over 2,25,000. TCS in Q4 added only 821 employees and Infosys headcount in the fourth quarter dropped by 3,611 employees. For FY23, it added 17,067 people and 26,734 freshers. The company’s LTM attrition stood at 19.5% in FY23.  The Board has announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share for the quarter, taking the total payout to `48 per share for the year.

HCL outruns peers in hiring
HCLTech outran its peers TCS and Infosys in Q4 hiring, as it added 3,674 employees in Q4FY23 and overall employee strength is now more than 2,25,000. TCS in fourth quarter added 821 employees and Infosys headcount in the fourth quarter dropped by 3,611 employees. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCLTech
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp