Home Business

Markets climb in early trade on buying in Reliance Industries, IT stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 134 points to 59,766.37 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.4 points to 17,660.85.

Published: 21st April 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Friday amid buying in index major Reliance Industries and IT counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 134 points to 59,766.37 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.4 points to 17,660.85.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies emerged as the biggest gainer, climbing nearly 2 per cent in early deals.

HCL Technologies on Thursday posted a 10.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,983 crore for the fourth quarter of 2022-23.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, Wipro, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the other winners.

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Thursday.

"The Q4 results season, so far, has been a mixed bag with IT disappointing and banking giving early indications of continuing strength. Broadly, this trend is likely to sustain. But there can be occasional pull backs in IT from the sharp correction after the Infosys results."

"HCL Tech results have not disappointed; some IT midcaps may beat market expectations. Even then, a strong and sustainable rebound in IT is difficult, given the weak global cues," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex climbed 64.55 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 59,632.35 on Thursday. The Nifty went up by 5.70 points or 0.03 per cent to finish at 17,624.45.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.09 per cent to USD 81.03 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,169.32 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equity benchmark BSE NSE Nifty Sensex
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp