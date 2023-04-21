Home Business

Open to CAs from UK, Canada to practise in India: ICAI President

Bar Council of India recently allowed foreign law firms to practice in India.

Published: 21st April 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Plan , Tax Saving

For representational purposes

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   If Chartered Accountants of India get practice rights in the UK and Canada as part of the free trade agreement negotiation, then on a reciprocity basis, the professional accounting body of India will also support the members of these countries to practice in the country, Aniket Sunil Talati, ICAI President briefing the media said on Thursday. Bar Council of India recently allowed foreign law firms to practice in India.

“On a reciprocity basis, if our members get the practice rights in the UK and Canada, then we are happy to welcome them on our shores but it should be on a level of equality,” Talati said. He further stated that the institute has constituted a group for international networking which is looking into how Indian firms can collaborate with foreign firms for an alliance. He said the Council will take a final decision on this after the group submits its report on the possibility of alliance with the other countries.

In addition, Talati also said that the peer review mechanism which is mandatory for the CA firms that audit listed companies will now be extended to all the audit firms with five or more partners from July 1. Peer review is a mechanism through which the third party – external and independent audit professional - examines the documentation and conduct of the audit firm.

He also added that the ICAI’s disciplinary committee has never been soft on defaulting members and removed many CAs. He informed that so far, 6,766 cases have been registered under a new disciplinary mechanism from 2007 till March 31, 2023, out of which a decision has been taken for 4,249 cases.

Besides this, Talati also said that the quality of audit doesn’t depend upon the size of the firm, He stated that it would be an injustice for the smaller firms if only large firms would be allowed to conduct the audit of big companies. The statement is relevant in the context of the Adani Group which was blamed by the Hindenberg report for hiring a small audit firm Shah Dhandharia, that audits the group.

Panel looks into alliance with foreign firms issue
Aniket Sunil Talati stated the institute has constituted a panel for international networking which is looking into how Indian firms can collaborate with foreign firms for the alliance. He said the Council will take a final decision on this after the group submits its report on the possibility of an alliance with the other countries

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chartered Accountants of India free trade agreement
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp