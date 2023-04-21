Home Business

Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 4,716 crore

Its revenue from operations in the reported quarter increased by about 12 per cent to Rs 23,394 crore from Rs 20,945 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday reported a 13 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 4,716 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs 4,173 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's net profit rose about 23 per cent to Rs 18,207 crore from Rs 14,817 crore in 2021-22.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's net profit rose about 23 per cent to Rs 18,207 crore from Rs 14,817 crore in 2021-22.

The annual revenue from operations grew by about 18 per cent to Rs 90,786 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 76,977 crore in 2021-22.

Comments

