Home Business

ChatGPT can’t beat human mind: Narayana Murthy 

He also added that he is a believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. “There is nothing that can beat the human mind,” he said.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy. (File Photo)

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  OpenAI’s ChatGPT has triggered a new AI (Artificial Intelligence) race and many people across various verticals are using the bot as it paves new paths for each industry. Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy in his recent interview to a news channel said that ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation for doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay.

He also added that he is a believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. “There is nothing that can beat the human mind,” he said. Recently, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the company is working on its own software development tool, on an open-source Generative AI platform. “We are building, we are training it on our software development libraries. We have already done that with several of our internal software library elements. And we feel quite good that these things are going to help us with client work, so more work and also with productivity,” he added.

Addressing at an event held recently,  chairman of Axilor Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan said  ChatGPT democratised access to artificial intelligence machine learning models and helps with a wide range of tasks such as reading x-rays, essay writing, poetry, summarising information and documents and testing code segments etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp