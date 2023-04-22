ChatGPT can’t beat human mind: Narayana Murthy 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: OpenAI’s ChatGPT has triggered a new AI (Artificial Intelligence) race and many people across various verticals are using the bot as it paves new paths for each industry. Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy in his recent interview to a news channel said that ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation for doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay.

He also added that he is a believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. “There is nothing that can beat the human mind,” he said. Recently, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the company is working on its own software development tool, on an open-source Generative AI platform. “We are building, we are training it on our software development libraries. We have already done that with several of our internal software library elements. And we feel quite good that these things are going to help us with client work, so more work and also with productivity,” he added.

Addressing at an event held recently, chairman of Axilor Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan said ChatGPT democratised access to artificial intelligence machine learning models and helps with a wide range of tasks such as reading x-rays, essay writing, poetry, summarising information and documents and testing code segments etc.

BENGALURU: OpenAI’s ChatGPT has triggered a new AI (Artificial Intelligence) race and many people across various verticals are using the bot as it paves new paths for each industry. Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy in his recent interview to a news channel said that ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation for doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay. He also added that he is a believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. “There is nothing that can beat the human mind,” he said. Recently, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the company is working on its own software development tool, on an open-source Generative AI platform. “We are building, we are training it on our software development libraries. We have already done that with several of our internal software library elements. And we feel quite good that these things are going to help us with client work, so more work and also with productivity,” he added. Addressing at an event held recently, chairman of Axilor Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan said ChatGPT democratised access to artificial intelligence machine learning models and helps with a wide range of tasks such as reading x-rays, essay writing, poetry, summarising information and documents and testing code segments etc.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });