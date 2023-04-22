Home Business

Opening up of satellite industry to ensure growth 

With this, the private players can now set up and operate space objects and ground-based assets.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Satellite orbiting around earth

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opening up of the satellite industry for private players will create opportunities, and enable them to provide end-to-end solutions in the space sector, opined industry experts on satellite policy released by the government on Thursday. 

With this, the private players can now set up and operate space objects and ground-based assets. “The policy will be a catalyst for the development of a robust innovative and globally competitive space ecosystem in India. 

It defines the role of IN-SPACe, as a single-window agency for the authorization of Space activities by government entities as well as NGEs. ,” said Lt. Gen AK Bhatt (Retd.), DG, Indian Space Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
satellite industry private players competitive space ecosystem IN-SPACe
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp