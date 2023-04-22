Opening up of satellite industry to ensure growth 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opening up of the satellite industry for private players will create opportunities, and enable them to provide end-to-end solutions in the space sector, opined industry experts on satellite policy released by the government on Thursday.

With this, the private players can now set up and operate space objects and ground-based assets. “The policy will be a catalyst for the development of a robust innovative and globally competitive space ecosystem in India.

It defines the role of IN-SPACe, as a single-window agency for the authorization of Space activities by government entities as well as NGEs. ,” said Lt. Gen AK Bhatt (Retd.), DG, Indian Space Association.

