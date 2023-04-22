RBI aims to bring down retail inflation to 4 per cent

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monthly bulletin released on Friday, said monetary policy has been successful in lowering the prices substantially and that it will continue to make its efforts to bring down inflation to 4%. The government has mandated the RBI to ensure retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

“Monetary policy is at work. Substantial disinflation has been achieved, but the road to be travelled stretches ahead till inflation is at or close to the target of 4%,” noted the RBI’s bulletin. In response and aided by supply-side measures, headline CPI inflation has gradually declined from its peak of 7.8% in April 2022 to 5.7% in March 2023 and is projected to ease further to 5.2% in January-March quarter of 2024, a reduction of 260 basis points.

Inflation during January-February 2023 exceeded the upper tolerance limit of 6% after a transitory respite during November-December 2022. The central bank, which effected six back-to-back hikes in the key short-term lending rate (repo) since May 2022 to check high inflation, decided to pause early this month. The cumulative rate hike since May 2022 is 250 basis points.

The retail inflation in March fell to a 15-month low of 5.66% and came back to the central bank’s comfort level of 6%. The article authored by a team led by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra noted that the global economic conditions are beset by heightened uncertainty as financial conditions remain volatile and financial markets are on edge.

The bulletin said that in time, enduring price and financial stability will strengthen the foundations of the economy and provide a fillip to growth. Central banks across the world that are invested with dual mandates are at a fork in their course. “The RBI has taken the road that is less travelled by, balancing and calibrating both actions and pace,” noted the bulletin.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) fell to 4.5% in December 2022 from 6.5 percent a year ago. The bulletin highlighted that the asset quality of banks improved across all the major sectors over the same period. In India, aggregate demand conditions remain resilient, supported by a rebound in contact-intensive services.

