21 million passengers used Hyderabad airport in FY 23

Compared to pre-Covid figures (2019-20), the passenger traffic has recovered by over 97 per cent during 2022-23.

Published: 24th April 2023

By PTI

HYDERABAD: With the country's economy recovering and consumer spends increasing after Covid, the Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport served more than 21 million passengers during 2022-23.

Out of the total number of passengers, 17.6 million were domestic and 3.4 million international, GMR Hyderabad International Airport said in a press release on Monday.

The total number of ATMs (air traffic movements) during the last fiscal was 160,597 of which 137,640 were domestic and 22,957 international.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO – GHIAL (GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited) said there had been an upsurge in air travel from the region, which is a healthy trend for the sector.

"“Our endeavour is to ensure a safe, efficient, and sustainable air transport system for passengers. Strategic investments in technology and infrastructure as part of our expansion plans in a phase-wise manner have enabled convenient travel. A few new destinations have been added and some old ones restored,”" he said.

Compared to pre-Covid figures (2019-20), the passenger traffic has recovered by over 97 per cent during 2022-23 and the transfer traffic also increased from 13 per cent to 22 per cent during the fiscal.

Hyderabad has emerged as the fourth busiest airport in India in terms of annual passenger traffic from its earlier position of the sixth busiest aerodrome in the country.

The airport is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations, compared to the pre-Covid period of 55.
To further strengthen and facilitate the hub-and-spoke operations for airlines, Hyderabad International Airport is increasing its capacity from the current 12 million passengers per annum (MPA) to 34 MPA, with an integrated domestic and international terminal under a single roof, GMR said.

