ICICI Bank shares settle more than 2 per cent higher

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of ICICI Bank settled more than 2 per cent higher on Monday after the private lender registered a 27.64 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit.

The stock of the company climbed 2.31 per cent to end at Rs 904.65 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 2.22 per cent to close at Rs 905.30 per piece.

In volume terms, 4.20 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and more than 3.08 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended 401.04 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 60,056.10 points on Monday.

On Saturday, private lender ICICI Bank reported a 27.64 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23, compared to the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30 per cent jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore.

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to Rs 22,282.50 crore, from Rs 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period.

