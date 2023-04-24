Home Business

IT firm Wipro to consider share buyback 

The company will report its quarterly earnings for Q4 FY23 on April 27.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro Logo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IT services company Wipro on Sunday said that the board of directors will consider a proposal to buy back equity shares at a meeting to be held on April 26-27, 2023. In a filing, it said the outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after the conclusion of the Board meeting on April 27, 2023. 

The company will report its quarterly earnings for Q4 FY23 on April 27. The company’s last share buyback was in 2021 when Azim Premji and promoter companies tendered 22.89 crore shares worth R9,156 crore. Wipro had said that 23.75 crore shares were bought back at a price of R400 per equity share.  The company’s shares ended 1.4% higher at R368 on the BSE on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro Wipro share buyback 
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp