IT firm Wipro to consider share buyback 

BENGALURU: IT services company Wipro on Sunday said that the board of directors will consider a proposal to buy back equity shares at a meeting to be held on April 26-27, 2023. In a filing, it said the outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after the conclusion of the Board meeting on April 27, 2023.

The company will report its quarterly earnings for Q4 FY23 on April 27. The company’s last share buyback was in 2021 when Azim Premji and promoter companies tendered 22.89 crore shares worth R9,156 crore. Wipro had said that 23.75 crore shares were bought back at a price of R400 per equity share. The company’s shares ended 1.4% higher at R368 on the BSE on Friday.

