Home Business

Over USD 68 billion withdrawn from Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover

Switzerland's longtime second-largest bank saw 61.2 billion Swiss francs ($68.6 billion) withdrawn in the first quarter alone.

Published: 24th April 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

A Swiss bank Credit Suisse sign is pictured in Geneva, Switzerland, March 11, 2016. | File Reuters

By AFP

ZURICH: More than $68 billion had been withdrawn from Credit Suisse in the first three months of 2023, the bank said Monday in what is likely its final quarterly results before it is swallowed by rival UBS.

Switzerland's longtime second-largest bank saw 61.2 billion Swiss francs ($68.6 billion) withdrawn in the first quarter alone.

At the same time, the bank saw its net profit swell to 12.8 billion francs, up from a significant loss a year earlier, mainly as a result of its high-risk debtors being wiped out in the emergency takeover deal.

Investors had been eagerly awaiting the results as they seek clues to the magnitude of the challenges facing UBS, which was strongarmed last month by Swiss authorities into the mega-merger.

Credit Suisse said the "significant net asset outflows" were particularly heavy in the second half of March, as it was engulfed by panic prior to the hastily arranged takeover by its larger domestic competitor.

ALSO READ | Credit Suisse bounces back after grabbing a $54 billion lifeline but investors still cautious

"These outflows have moderated but have not yet reversed as of April 24, 2023," the bank said in its earnings statement.

The outflow numbers did not come as a complete surprise, however.

US financial services firm Morningstar said last week that data it had compiled suggested the bank saw around 4.6 billion euros ($5.1 billion) withdrawn from funds during March alone, marking the biggest monthly outflow on record.

Credit Suisse had suffered a string of scandals over several years, and after three US regional banks collapsed in March unleashing market panic, it was left looking like the weakest link in the chain.

Over the course of a nerve-wracking weekend, Swiss authorities organised an emergency rescue, pressuring UBS to agree to a $3.25-billion mega-merger on the evening of March 19.

ALSO READ | Credit Suisse deal wipes out high-risk debt holders amid merger with UBS

Justifying the move to parliament earlier this month, Swiss President Alain Berset said that "without intervention, Credit Suisse would have found itself, in all likelihood, in default on March 20 or 21".

In 2022, Credit Suisse suffered a 7.3-billion-franc loss, with 110.5 billion francs in outflows in the final quarter alone.

That stood in stark contrast to the $7.6 billion profit raked in by UBS last year.

Monday's quarterly report will likely be Credit Suisse's last one, depending on how long it takes to finalise the merger with UBS, which will present its results Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Credit Suisse UBS takeover Switzerland
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp