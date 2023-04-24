Home Business

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by USD 1 billion

The firm's gross debt now stands at USD 6.8 billion, down from USD 7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 and from USD 9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

Published: 24th April 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta. (File Photo)

Vedanta. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Limited, the parent company of Vedanta Limited, on Monday said that it has reduced its gross debt by a further $1 billion. The company has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in April 2023. 

“Vedanta has now reduced its debt by $3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging and reduce its debt by $4 billion within three years. Vedanta has thereby achieved 75 per cent of its committed reduction in just 14 months,” said the Anil Agarwal-led company in an exchange filing on Monday.

The Group’s gross debt stands at $6.8 billion as of Monday, down from $7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 (as announced on February 15) and down from $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

“During the balance of the financial year 2023-24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world-class asset base coupled with robust commodity prices will lead to further deleveraging,” said the company.

In March 2023, the rating agency Moody’s downgraded Vedanta’s London-based parent, warning that ongoing debt-related issues expose Vedanta Resources “to material refinancing risks and exacerbate the likelihood of a payment default or a distressed exchange.” 

At one of the events, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said that there has not been defaults on debts from the group.

Group’s debt down from $7.8 billion to $6.8 billion

The company has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in April 2023. The Group’s gross debt stands at $6.8 bn as of  Monday, down from $7.8 bn at the end of Mar 2023 (as announced on Feb 15) and down from $9.7 billion at the end of Mar 2022 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Resources Limited Vedanta
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp