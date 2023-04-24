Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by USD 1 billion
The firm's gross debt now stands at USD 6.8 billion, down from USD 7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 and from USD 9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.
Published: 24th April 2023 04:05 PM | Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:09 AM
NEW DELHI: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Limited, the parent company of Vedanta Limited, on Monday said that it has reduced its gross debt by a further $1 billion. The company has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in April 2023.
“Vedanta has now reduced its debt by $3 billion since it announced in February 2022 its intention to accelerate deleveraging and reduce its debt by $4 billion within three years. Vedanta has thereby achieved 75 per cent of its committed reduction in just 14 months,” said the Anil Agarwal-led company in an exchange filing on Monday.
The Group’s gross debt stands at $6.8 billion as of Monday, down from $7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 (as announced on February 15) and down from $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.
“During the balance of the financial year 2023-24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world-class asset base coupled with robust commodity prices will lead to further deleveraging,” said the company.
In March 2023, the rating agency Moody’s downgraded Vedanta’s London-based parent, warning that ongoing debt-related issues expose Vedanta Resources “to material refinancing risks and exacerbate the likelihood of a payment default or a distressed exchange.”
At one of the events, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said that there has not been defaults on debts from the group.
The company has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in April 2023.