Home Business

Centre tightens noose around offshore online betting firms

As per the sources, several offshore companies providing platforms for online betting and gambling have not registered on the GST portal, hence avoiding tax payment.

Published: 25th April 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Credits | Pixabay)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is working on ways to tighten noose around the offshore entities involved in providing online betting and gambling services to Indian residents without paying goods and services tax (GST), ministry sources confirmed to this newspaper.

As per the sources, several offshore companies providing platforms for online betting and gambling have not registered on the GST portal, hence avoiding tax payments. The government wants to bring all such companies under the ambit of GST, as they are collecting funds and offering services in the country.

“The Centre is unable to serve notices to these entities in the absence of their permanent office in India. Currently, we are not able to trace such companies as they keep changing their bank accounts on foreign shores,” the government official said. Meanwhile, a Delhi-based lawyer confirmed to this newspaper that some of his clients have received legal notices.

“Yes, this is on the premise that online gaming is otherwise covered under an entry called OIDAR (online information database access and retrieval) services there should be a collection of 18 per cent GST. And if it’s gambling then 28 per cent GST should be collected on the face value of bets placed,” the lawyer cited above said. 

As per Ankur Gupta, practice leader of indirect tax at SW India, similar to other OIDAR services, authorities are bound to face challenges in recovering dues from overseas gaming platform owners as there are no defined methodologies or regulations imposed to reach out to such overseas entities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online Betting Gambling GST
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp