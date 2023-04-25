Infosys, Aramco sign MoU, aim to leverage AI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco, the Saudi-based world's largest oil producer, to collaborate on accelerating their HR technology and enhancing employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

It plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco’s HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively. “The collaboration intends to work on analysing how automation can optimise repetitive tasks related to HR management via AI-powered learning, cutting time and effort in training delivery. The AI-powered analysis will aim to provide insights, track return on investment and support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels,” it said in a statement.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & global head - services, Utilities, resources and energy, Infosys, said, “By aiming to incorporate high-level AI and automation into their employee management model, we will attempt to help Aramco scale and enhance their talent model.”

