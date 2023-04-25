IPCA Labs to acquire 33.4 per cent stake in Unichem for Rs 1,034 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: IPCA Laboratories has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 33.38 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories from one of its promoters for Rs 1,034.06 crore.

As per a share purchase agreement, Ipca will acquire 2,35,01,440 shares of Unichem from one of its promoters at a price of Rs 440 per share aggregating to Rs 1,034.06 crore, the companies said in a joint statement.

Ipca is also making an open offer to the public equity shareholders of Unichem to acquire up to 26 per cent of the fully diluted outstanding equity share capital at a price of Rs 440 per share, it added.

“Unichem has developed an excellent and proven quality track record with a differentiated capability which is highly complementary to lpca’s strengths. This acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets,” IPCA Laboratories Promoter and Executive Chairman Premchand Godha said.

The transaction is subject to approval from the CCI. The companies are well positioned to successfully integrate their product offerings and grow businesses, he added.

Unichem Laboratories Promoter and Chairman and managing director Prakash Mody said IPCA is an ideal partner to take the business of Unichem through its next phase of growth.

“For Unichem, employees and customers have been core to its business and I strongly believe, they will benefit from IPCA's expertise in providing competitive and integrated services globally,” he added.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories on Monday ended 1.87 per cent down at Rs 825.55 apiece on the BSE. Unichem shares ended 2.55 per cent up at Rs 386.80 apiece on the BSE.

Established in 1949, lPCA has a strong presence in the overseas market with exports now accounting for nearly 50 per cent of its income. A vertically integrated drug firm, it produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

