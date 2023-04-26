Sebi bars brokers from creating bank guarantees on client funds

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred stock brokers and clearing members from creating new bank guarantees on clients’ funds beginning May 1 and directed them to wind down all existing bank guarantees by September-end.

Bank guarantees are used by brokers to mostly avail trading limits from clearing corporations of stock exchanges. “Currently stock brokers, clearing members pledge client’s funds with banks, which in turn issue bank guarantees to clearing corporations for higher amounts.

This implicit leverage exposes the market and especially the client’s funds to risks,” said Sebi in circular on Tuesday. “Beginning May 1, 2023, no new BGs shall be created out of clients’ funds by stock brokers/ clearing members. Existing bank guarantees created out of clients’ funds shall be wound down by September 30, 2023,” it said.

The framework will not be applicable for proprietary funds of stock brokers and clearing members in any segment and SB’s proprietary funds deposited with CM in the capacity of a client. In addition, the regulator has directed stock exchanges and clearing corporations to take stock of the current position of the bank guarantees issued out of clients’ funds by brokers and clearing members, and monitor the wind down to ensure implementation of the framework without any disruption of services to clients.

For this purpose, stock exchanges and clearing corporations have to put in place periodic reporting mechanisms for stock brokers and clearing members.

