Home Business

Sebi bars brokers from creating bank guarantees on client funds

Bank guarantees are used by brokers to mostly avail trading limits from clearing corporations of stock exchanges.

Published: 26th April 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred stock brokers and clearing members from creating new bank guarantees on clients’ funds beginning May 1 and directed them to wind down all existing bank guarantees by September-end. 

Bank guarantees are used by brokers to mostly avail trading limits from clearing corporations of stock exchanges. “Currently stock brokers, clearing members pledge client’s funds with banks, which in turn issue bank guarantees to clearing corporations for higher amounts.

This implicit leverage exposes the market and especially the client’s funds to risks,” said Sebi in circular on Tuesday. “Beginning May 1, 2023, no new BGs shall be created out of clients’ funds by stock brokers/ clearing members. Existing bank guarantees created out of clients’ funds shall be wound down by September 30, 2023,” it said.

The framework will not be applicable for proprietary funds of stock brokers and clearing members in any segment and SB’s proprietary funds deposited with CM in the capacity of a client. In addition, the regulator has directed stock exchanges and clearing corporations to take stock of the current position of the bank guarantees issued out of clients’ funds by brokers and clearing members, and monitor the wind down to ensure implementation of the framework without any disruption of services to clients.

For this purpose, stock exchanges and clearing corporations have to put in place periodic reporting mechanisms for stock brokers and clearing members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Bank guarantees
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp