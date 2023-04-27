Home Business

Indian banking system resilient, not adversely impacted by recent global events: RBI Governor

The RBI is committed to future-proofing of the Indian financial system and to providing support for its sustainable growth, Das said.

Published: 27th April 2023

A file photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the Indian banking system has remained resilient and not adversely impacted by recent events in the global financial ecosystem.

Speaking at a global conference on financial resilience organised by the RBI-promoted College of Supervisors here, Das said, "The Indian banking system has remained resilient and has not been affected adversely by the recent sparks of financial instability seen in some advanced economies."

In the remarks that come weeks after the blow-up of the Silicon Valley Bank, which led to distress in the financial sector in the US and Europe, Das said RBI's stress tests show Indian banks will be able to maintain their capital buffers above the minimum requirements even in the case of the most distressing of events.

He, however, said that financial sector surprises can come from anywhere at a time when participants world over are adopting unconventional policies, and urged the stakeholders to be watchful.

The RBI is committed to future-proofing of the Indian financial system and to providing support for its sustainable growth, Das said.

