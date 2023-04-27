Home Business

PLI scheme attracted Rs 53,500 crore investment till Dec 2022

According to DPIIT additional secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, these eight PLI sectors are doing well, while some of them need to enhance their pace.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Production Linked Incentive
By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fourteen sectors, which are beneficiaries of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, received a total investment of Rs 53,500 crore till December 2022,  resulting in incremental production or sales of over Rs 5 lakh crore.

According to the data released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the government has disbursed Rs 2,800 crore to eight sectors against Rs 3,400 crore claims raised under the scheme. These eight sectors include large-scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, pharmaceuticals, telecom, food products among others.

According to DPIIT additional secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, these eight PLI sectors are doing well, while some of them need to enhance their pace. The PLI scheme was announced in 2020 for 14 sectors with a total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore to increase domestic manufacturing capabilities and give impetus to exports.

“The next two-three years will be crucial and we hope that things will move at a faster pace,” Singh said while briefing the media. As per the government data, 717 applications have been approved in 14 sectors with expected investment of Rs 2.74 lakh crore. This has resulted in generation of more than 3 lakh jobs. Large scale electronics manufacturing has attracted Rs 5,100 crore investment so far due to the PLI scheme, leading to total production worth Rs 2.4 lakh crore and generation of over 52,000 jobs. The ministry disbursed Rs 1,649 crore to the sector against the actual claims of Rs 1,651.45 crore.

Nearly 19,000 crore investments have been made under the PLI schemes in areas like bulk drugs, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. An investment of about Rs 6,000 crore has been made under the scheme for the food processing sector resulting in the creation of 1.24 lakh jobs. The government said that the PLI scheme has attracted leading global manufacturers, even as leading domestic companies & MSMEs have actively participated in these schemes.

PLI performance so far

717 Applications approved under 14 schemes

Rs 53,500 cr: Actual investment (till Dec’22)

3 lakhs: Employment generated

5 lakh cr: Actual incremental production/sales

3,400 cr: Incentive across 8 sectors

176 MSMEs: Selected as direct beneficiaries

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Production Linked Incentive
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp