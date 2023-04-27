Home Business

Stock markets settle with gains; logs 4th day of rally

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, etc were the major winners.

Published: 27th April 2023 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Thursday, climbing for the fourth straight day, amid fresh foreign fund inflows and intense buying in IT and telecom stocks.

Buying in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries added to the optimism in the equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 348.80 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 60,649.38.

During the day, it jumped 397.73 points or 0.65 per cent to 60,698.31.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 101.45 points or 0.57 per cent to end at 17,915.05.

"Market traded firm on the monthly expiry day and gained over half a per cent. After the flat start, the Nifty index gradually inched northward and finally settled around the day's high to close at 17,915.05 levels. The majority of sectors contributed to the move wherein realty, IT and auto were the top gainers," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, Reliance Industries and Nestle were the major winners.

Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and Wipro were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

The US markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

"The domestic market is gradually shifting towards a positive terrain, supported by FIIs inflows and positive Q4 earnings from banks. On the global front, the US Q1 GDP number which will be unveiled today is anticipated to moderate on a QoQ basis amid concerns over banking contagion and a slowing economy. The next week's FED policy will be keenly monitored," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.62 per cent and midcap index rallied 0.52 per cent.

Among indices, realty jumped 1.57 per cent, telecommunication climbed 1.16 per cent, IT (1.15 per cent), teck (1.01 per cent), auto (0.83 per cent), metal (0.80 per cent) and capital goods (0.72 per cent).

Power emerged as the only laggard.

The BSE benchmark climbed 169.87 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 60,300.58 on Wednesday.

The Nifty advanced 44.35 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 17,813.60.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.40 per cent to USD 78.07 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,257.48 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sensex nifty closing trade stock market stock exchange
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp