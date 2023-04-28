Home Business

OYO turns cash flow positive in Q4FY23

The company ended Q4FY23 with Rs 90 crore in cash flow surplus. The company’s last reported treasury or cash corpus on the balance sheet is Rs2700 crore.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Oyo.

Image of OYO for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  IPO-bound hospitality firm OYO claims to have turned cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-2023, which according to the company is the next important step towards becoming a profitable company.

The company said that it witnessed its first financial year of adjusted EBITDA profitability in FY2023 and going forward they expect to clock adjusted EBITDA of nearly Rs 800 crore in FY2024. These updates about the company’s financial health were shared by Ritesh Agarwal, founder & Group CEO of OYO in a recently held employee town hall.

The company ended Q4FY23 with Rs 90 crore in cash flow surplus. The company’s last reported treasury or cash corpus on the balance sheet is Rs2700 crore. According to a source, the improvement in financial metrics can be attributed to an increase in bookings across all key geographies, especially in the Europe homes business.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OYO EBITDA
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp