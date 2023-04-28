Home Business

Wipro shares climb nearly 3 per cent; mcap jumps Rs 5,933 crore

In volume terms, 5.10 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 1.38 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Published: 28th April 2023 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro Logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Wipro climbed nearly 3 per cent on Friday after the company's board announced a share buyback of up to Rs 12,000 crore.

The stock gained 2.89 per cent to settle at Rs 385.15 per piece on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 3.64 per cent to Rs 388.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.75 per cent to end at Rs 384.70 each.

It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 5,933.21 crore to Rs 2,11,373.41 crore.

In volume terms, 5.10 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 1.38 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The Wipro board on Thursday announced a share buyback of up to Rs 12,000 crore through the tender offer route, entailing 26.96 crore equity shares at a buyback price of Rs 445 apiece.

The buyback price is at an 18 per cent premium to Thursday's closing price of Rs 374.35 a share on BSE.

Wipro posted a 0.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,074.5 crore for the March 2023 quarter and guided for a 1-3 per cent sequential decline in revenue from IT services business in the June quarter amid a weak macro environment.

The revenue rose 11.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,190.3 crore.

"Wipro reported in-line revenue and operating performance but provided a weak outlook for Q1 FY24," according to a report by Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp