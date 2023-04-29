Home Business

90 per cent crew, majority of pilots accepted new pay package: Air India CEO

In his weekly message to Air India employees, Campbell said the airline is making investments in workplace technology and training as well as in new and improved employee benefits. 

Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Friday said 90% of the airline’s cabin crew and a majority of pilots have accepted the new compensation package offered by the airline. However, pilots from the two unions who had rejected the airline’s new pay structure said a majority of pilots have not accepted the revised terms. 

In his weekly message to Air India employees, Campbell said the airline is making investments in workplace technology and training as well as in new and improved employee benefits. “On the latter front, I am pleased to report that 90% of cabin crew and a majority of pilots have received and accepted the new compensation package offered last week, which will be back-dated to 1 April 2023,” Campbell added.

On April 17, Tata Group-run Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two unions -- Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG).

A senior pilot at Air India told this newspaper that a large number of pilots are yet to accept the new offer as they feel that the management would hear their grievances. “We have stated it clearly what is wrong with the policy. The management, especially the HR department, should make changes in the regressive contract sheet,” he said while requesting anonymity. 

The two unions had earlier urged their members not to sign on the document, saying that the terms and conditions were being imposed on them. They have also called the new contract ‘illegal’ and ‘unethical’, and had warned that any coercive steps will lead to “industrial unrest”.

More than 1,500 pilots of Air India have written to Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons alleging that they are not being treated with ‘respect’ and ‘dignity’ by the HR department of the airline. The airline, which currently has more than 1,800 pilots, has placed orders for 470 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, including for wide-body planes.

