Top IT firms' employee hiring falls 69 per cent in FY23

BENGALURU: The country’s top five IT services companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra — together have added only 83,906 employees in FY23, a decline of 69%, compared to 2,73,377 employees onboarded in FY22.

These companies have not set any hiring target for FY24 and for the past two quarters — Q3 and Q4 — IT companies’ net addition has been reducing, owing to macroeconomic challenges and a slowdown in client spending.

Of all the companies, the country’s largest IT services firm TCS recruited only 22,600 employees in FY23, a steep decline of 78%, compared to 1,03, 546 in the year-ago period. Tech Mahindra, which announced its Q4 results on Thursday, added only 1,227 employees in the last fiscal compared to 30,119 in FY22. Experts said during the pandemic, all IT companies overestimated their demand and since the attrition rate was going up, they over-hired in FY22.

They said the IT sector was not immune to the economic slowdown and had to adjust its hiring plans accordingly. “Despite anticipating high demand, the sector didn’t experience the expected growth, which led them to reduce hiring until they can make optimal use of their current overhired resources.

The conservative hiring approach may continue for another two quarters. Though it is uncertain when IT companies will resume hiring more actively, recovery is possible later in FY24, as the economy stabilizes and companies regain their confidence,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

The consistent dip in employee net addition in Q3 and Q4 in Indian IT companies can be attributed to several factors, such as the impact of the global economic slowdown, mass layoffs in the West, and the increasing adoption of automation and artificial intelligence in the industry. These factors have led to a decrease in demand for IT talent and a focus on cost-cutting measures, said A R Ramesh, Director - Managed Services & Professional Staffing, Adecco India.

During Q4 earnings call, TCS chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad said that they had a net addition of 22,600 employees for the full year, resulting in a closing headcount of 614,795. “These numbers mask the full extent to which we had ramped up our talent acquisition during the year to cope up with the unprecedented churn in the first half of the year.

We onboarded over 44,000 freshers, and our highest-ever number of experienced professionals during the year,” he added. Experts also said that the IT industry will witness muted hiring sentiment in the coming quarters.

