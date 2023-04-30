Home Business

Central Bank of India profit up 84 per cent to Rs 571 cr

The bank further said its net profit was up 51.39 per cent at Rs 1,582 crore in FY23.

Published: 30th April 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Central Bank of India on Saturday reported an 84.19 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 571 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2023 as bad loans fell. The bank’s net profit was Rs 310 crore in Q4FY22.

“Operating profit rose 16.27 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2,108 crore for Q4FY23 as against Rs 1,813 crore for Q4FY22,” the bank said in a statement.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 45.35 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 3,513 crore for Q4FY23 as against Rs 2,417 crore.

Net revenue (interest income plus other income) for Q4FY23 improved by 33.44 per cent to Rs 8,567 crore from Rs 6,420 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank further said its net profit was up 51.39 per cent at Rs 1,582 crore in FY23. It was Rs 1,045 crore in FY22.

Gross NPAs stood at 8.44 per cent in Q4FY23, down from 14.84 per cent in the year-ago period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bank of India
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp