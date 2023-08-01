Home Business

Air India, IndiGo get nod to import 970 aircraft

As part of their expansion plans, both carriers have placed huge aircraft orders. While Air India will acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, IndiGo is to buy 500 planes from Airbus.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational Image | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aviation regulator DGCA has given in-principle nod for Air India and IndiGo to import a total of 970 aircraft. 

As part of their expansion plans, both carriers have placed huge aircraft orders. While Air India will acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, IndiGo is to buy 500 planes from Airbus.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the availability of parking slots is ensured at the time of grant of NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the actual import of aircraft.

READ MORE | IndiGo’s mega Airbus order: 500 planes pegged at USD 50 billion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India IndiGo Airbus
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp