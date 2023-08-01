Air India, IndiGo get nod to import 970 aircraft

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has given in-principle nod for Air India and IndiGo to import a total of 970 aircraft.

As part of their expansion plans, both carriers have placed huge aircraft orders. While Air India will acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, IndiGo is to buy 500 planes from Airbus.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the availability of parking slots is ensured at the time of grant of NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the actual import of aircraft.

