Airtel prepays Rs 8,024 crore to partly clear spectrum dues

The company said the installment had an interest rate of 10% and have been prepaid, leveraging much lower cost financing available to it. 

Published: 01st August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Airtel

An Airtel billboard.(File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 8,024 crore to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015.

The company said the installment had an interest rate of 10% and have been prepaid, leveraging much lower cost financing available to it. “Airtel continues to enjoy access to well-diversified sources of capital/financing, allowing it to have enhanced financial flexibility in its capital structure including optimised cost of financing using all opportunities for significant interest savings, like this prepayment,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Last year in March, Airtel had prepaid Rs 8,815 crore to clear dues of the airwaves it bought in 2015 and Rs 15,519 crore in December 2021 to fully repay dues for spectrum bought in 2014. It is believed that the move will help the telco to save on interest costs annually and boost cash flows. The company has been rapidly rolling out its 5G services in the country since October 2022.

 According to the government data, Airtel has installed 53,223 5G towers in the country till July 7, 2023. The company aims to cover all major Indian cities by September 2023.  The Sunil-Mittal-led-telco had invested $19 billion to buy 5G spectrum last year. The telco secured spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore ($5.24 billion), out of which it has repaid Rs 8,312 crore. 

