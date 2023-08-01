Home Business

Akasa Air adds 20th aircraft to its fleet; now eligible for international operations 

The carrier, which will complete one year of operations on August 7, has also become the first airline in Asia to have the Boeing 737-8-200 variant.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akasa Air on Tuesday said it has added the 20th aircraft to its fleet that also makes the airline eligible to start international operations.

According to a release, the Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft aligns with Akasa Air's continued efforts to control operating costs. Indian regulations require airlines to have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to become eligible for international operations. The airline has added an aircraft to its fleet after four months.

"Going from zero to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record but a record that encapsulates the potential of the country," Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air, said.

Dube also said the airline has recorded the highest on-time performance for several consecutive months in 2023.

The B737-8-200 aircraft was delivered to the airline at Boeing's Seattle (USA)facility on July 28, and it arrived in Bengaluru at 9:31 hours on Tuesday, the release said.

Akasa Air had placed an order of 72 aircraft, which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 planes, in 2021 ahead of its launch.

In June this year, the airline announced it will acquire four more Boeing 737 MAX planes.

"The 737-8-200 offers a balance of airline economics and unparalleled customer experience that is a perfect fit for Akasa," Brad McMullen, Boeing's Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said.

Currently, Akasa operates more than 900 weekly flights across 16 cities.

