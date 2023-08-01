Home Business

Aviation regulator renews Jet Airways’ air operator certificate till September 3

Aviation regulator Directorate DGCA has again renewed Jet Airways’ air operator certificate (AOC) after the same expired recently. 

Published: 01st August 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aviation regulator Directorate DGCA has again renewed Jet Airways’ air operator certificate (AOC) after the same expired recently.  The renewal or an extension till September 3 is being done under certain conditions. 

“In view of the fact that Jet Airways is still under CIRP as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; NCLT & NCLAT having the jurisdiction in respect of the insolvency of the company have granted extension(s)/exclusion(s) of time for implementation of the approved resolution plan upto September 3, 2023, DGCA has extended the AOC in respect of Jet Airways for a period up to September 3, 2023, only for the limited purpose of completing the ongoing CIRP, subject to conditions,” said DGCA on Monday. 
According to the watchdog, the conditions are: “Jet Airways shall be required to undergo re-certification in accordance with the procedure… for issuance of AOC and demonstrate compliance of all the applicable regulatory requirements afresh before commencement of flight operations.”

 “Fee as applicable for issuance of AOC, shall be payable for such re-certification. Jet Airways shall submit a firm action plan for revival of operations after the company is taken over by the Successful Resolution Applicant in accordance with the NCLT approved resolution plan.” The Jalan Karlock consortium, the successful bidder of the airline, said renewal of AOC validated confidence of the aviation regulator about the revival of Jet Airways.

