Home Business

Bank mergers benefitted employees, public: Centre

The minister refused to give a direct answer to the question of whether most of the public sector banks would be merged or disinvested by the end of the current year. 

Published: 01st August 2023 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Image for representational purpose.

By Online Desk

The Centre today said the recent mergers of public sector banks have resulted in benefits accruing to the public at large because of enhanced offerings and services. 

"Public at large have benefited from the amalgamation as the amalgamated bank is offering enhanced access to banking services through a stronger and larger network, greater financial inclusion of the underprivileged, wider and customised array of banking and other financial products and services, and improved digital experience through investments in technology," said Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance. 

He was responding to a question in Rajya Sabha about whether " most of the public sector banks would be disinvested or merged." 

The minister refused to give a direct answer to the question. Instead, pointing to the benefits of merging multiple banks into one. 

The government has carried out six mergers involving 20 banks in the last five years, including the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank. Karad went on to list the benefits of the merger for employees and customers, adding that 'not a single person was laid off because of these mergers.' 

"Employees have benefited through opening up of wider career and geographical opportunities, enhanced depth and breadth of employees’ exposure and improved perquisites through harmonisation of benefits on best-across-banks basis, " he said. 

He also pointed out that all public sector banks are now making profits. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public sector banks Bhagwat Karad
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp