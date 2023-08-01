Home Business

Binny Bansal, Tiger Global sell Flipkart stake to Walmart

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Accel and Tiger Global Management have now exited the e-commerce firm Flipkart and with this, Walmart has expanded its stake in the company.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Accel and Tiger Global Management have now exited the e-commerce firm Flipkart and with this, Walmart has expanded its stake in the company.
According to various reports, Walmart paid USD 1.4 billion to Tiger Global to buy its remaining shares in Flipkart. 

Now, the ecommerce companyis valued at about USD 35 billion. All three- Tiger Global, Accel and Binny Bansal have sold their remaining shares to Walmart. Accel started investing in Flipkart in 2008 and Tiger Global Management began backing the ecommerce firm from 2010, according to Tracxn data. Recently, Accel was holding 1.1% stake in Flipkart and now it has exited the firm.

In 2018, Walmart paid about USD 16 billion for a 77% stake in the ecommerce firm. With these new developments, Walmart’s stake in Flipkart is likely to hit 80%.  With the recent stake sale, Binny Bansal completely exited the ecommerce company that he co-founded in 2007 along with Sachin Bansal, who had sold his entire stake to Walmart in 2018. 

Binny Bansal was holding about 1.75% stake in Flipkart in 2022. International media reports said that Tiger Global, which had held a minority stake in Flipkart, exited by making gains of about USD 3.5 billion. When asked about its acquisition of additional shares of Flipkart from investors, a Walmart spokesperson in a statement said, “We value Tiger Global’s involvement and support over the last several years. We remain confident in the future of Flipkart and are even more positive about the opportunity in India today than when we first invested.”

The spokesperson added, “We continue to be impressed with Flipkart’s progress and remain focused on building a healthy, sustainable and profitable business for the long term, ensuring Flipkart continues to grow in an emerging and dynamic market.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Binny Bansal Flipkart Walmart Tiger Global
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp