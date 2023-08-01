Home Business

Bosch bets big on hydrogen technologies

Bosch launched its first hydrogen-power demonstrator vehicle in India in June 2023, which comes after the announcement launch of the pilot Hydrogen Engine Testing Infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Published: 01st August 2023 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bosch

Bosch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bosch Limited, a supplier of technology and services, will showcase the BS6 stage 2 hydrogen engine truck by early 2024.

"There are a lot of investments from the government, multiple ecosystem players, and OEMs into hydrogen. There is very likely an introduction of hydrogen in India in the mobility space," said Guruprasad Mudlapur, MD Bosch Limited and President of Bosch Group in India.

Mudlapur told reporters here on Tuesday that there is a lot of action happening today in the hydrogen space and the company has done massive investments in the hydrogen lab, which is being used by some of the OEMs to build their vehicles. He also said that hydrogen-powered vehicles will be deployed as a pilot in 2026.

Bosch launched its first hydrogen-power demonstrator vehicle in India in June 2023, which comes after the announcement about the launch of the pilot Hydrogen Engine Testing Infrastructure in Bengaluru later last year.

In the June quarter, the company posted a net profit of Rs 409 crore, which is 9.8% of revenue from operations, and its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,158 crore, an increase of 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY 23-24 was higher compared to the previous quarter due to increased sales of Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) components in passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments, outperforming the market.

Mudlapur also said, "With India emerging as a promising market and our focus on green hydrogen and innovative automotive offerings, Bosch is well-positioned for growth and success in the year ahead." He added that the global semiconductor supply situation has eased quite a lot.

Bosch’s powertrain solutions business registered a growth of 12.5% over the same quarter of previous financial year outperforming the overall automotive market growth. The Beyond Mobility business recorded a 21.5% increase in net sales over the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The Bosch Group in India employs over 38,700 people and generated consolidated sales of about Rs 30,368 crore in fiscal year 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bosch Bosch Limited hydrogen-power demonstrator vehicle hydrogen engine truck
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp