Home Business

Brookfield signs an MoU with RIL to manufacture renewable energy equipment in Australia

Brookfield will work with Reliance to explore avenues of direct capital investment and the development of skills, knowledge and expertise in the renewable energy sector.

Published: 01st August 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - A worker walks past the signage of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Mumbai. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Brookfield Asset Management has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to explore opportunities to manufacture renewable energy and decarbonization equipment in Australia.

The purpose of the MoU is to accelerate and de-risk Australia’s energy transition by enabling it to locally produce clean energy equipment, such as PV modules, long-duration battery storage, and components for wind energy. Under the terms of the MoU, Brookfield will work with Reliance to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, knowledge and expertise in the renewable energy sector of Australia to facilitate the nation’s transition to a net zero future.

Both companies will evaluate the establishment of advanced operations in Australia to make or assemble equipment used in the construction of renewable energy projects supplying equipment to all players in the market including Origin Energy Markets.

"At Reliance, we are firmly committed to the mission of creating a global clean energy ecosystem that is both beneficial to humanity and compatible with nature. Towards this end, Reliance is pursuing opportunities for investment in India and globally with great enthusiasm and passion. We are confident that Reliance and Brookfield will explore avenues in green energy in Australia, accelerating the nation’s transition to a Net Zero future and providing a fillip to the global green energy movement," Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance New Energy Limited.

Reliance has strong expertise in solar panel technology and long-duration battery storage technology. The MoU with Reliance is one of the key initiatives being undertaken by Brookfield to bring global manufacturing technology and expertise to Australia.

Luke Edwards, Head of Brookfield Renewable Australia, said that Australia has a proud history of manufacturing and an abundance of raw materials, but the industry is not currently cost-competitive.

"The energy transition creates an opportunity to bring advanced manufacturing processes created offshore to Australia, which would secure the supply of critical equipment for the transition to help drive down Australia’s emissions faster and contribute significantly to job creation," he said.

"We want to help kickstart a new era in local manufacturing that will benefit domestic renewables developers, including Origin Energy Markets, and many communities around Australia. We are establishing these types of global partnerships in manufacturing now to allow us to get started as quickly as possible given the ever-reducing timeline for Australia to reach its first emissions-reductions targets in 2030," added Edwards.

The MoU with Reliance intends to support this investment to ensure a consistent and adequate supply of the clean energy equipment required to develop up to 14 GW of new, large-scale generation and storage capacity in Australia.

Independent analysis undertaken for Brookfield indicates the establishment of onshore sovereign manufacturing capability for the energy transition has the potential to create approximately 18,000 direct and indirect jobs, many in regions most impacted by the transition such as the Hunter Valley in New South Wales and the LaTrobe Valley in Victoria

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brookfield Asset management Reliance Industries Renewable Energy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp