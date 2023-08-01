Home Business

Core sector growth hits 5-month high of 8.2 per cent in June

Output of the eight core sectors had grown at 5% in May and 4.3% in April. However, it slowed down as compared with the year-ago growth at 13.1%.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coal, Coal mine worker

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The country’s core sector growth hit a five month-high at 8.2% in June with 29.1% rise in steel output, according to commerce ministry data. Output of the eight core sectors had grown at 5% in May and 4.3% in April. However, it slowed down as compared with the year-ago growth at 13.1%.

Refinery products registered a growth of 4.6% as compared with 15.1%, on account of global slowdown. Coal grew at 9.8%, significantly lower than the year-ago growth of 32.1%. In addition, cement recorded a growth of 9.4% as against 19.7% in the same month of the previous year.

Fertilizer output witnessed a lower growth at 3.4% as against 8.2% in a year-ago period, owing to base effect.“The core sector growth recorded a resounding rise to a 5 month high 8.2% in June 2023, from 5.0% in May 2023, led by six of the eight constituents except cement and fertilizers. The tardy onset of the monsoon contributed to an improved performance of electricity, coal etc,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd said.

“With the boost seen in mining and electricity from a dryer-than-normal June, we expect the YoY IIP growth to print at 4-6% in June 2023, in spite of the moderation in the YoY performance of several available high frequency indicators,” she further stated. Meanwhile, Gaura Sengupta, India Economist, IDFC First Bank said that both the steel and cement sectors are getting support from front loaded capex expenditure by the centre and state governments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Core sector Coal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp