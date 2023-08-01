Fiscal deficit in April-June at 25.3 per cent of FY24 target

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s fiscal deficit increased to 25.3% of the full year target at Rs4.51 lakh crore in the April-June period, as per the government data. The government has set a target of Rs 17.86 lakh crore for the current fiscal. It stood at Rs 3.5 lakh crore or 21.2% of the budget estimate in the corresponding period of previous year. The capital expenditure stood at Rs 2.78 lakh crore or 27.8% of the full year in the first quarter of FY23.

In the same period of last year, it stood at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The Centre has set a capex target of Rs 10 lakh crore for this financial year as it thinks capex is the only way right now to beat global slowdown. It spent Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the form of capex in June as compared with Rs 89,332 crore in May this year.

Total expenditure of the government stood at Rs 10.5 lakh crore during April-June 2023, which amounted to 23.3% of the Budget Estimate. “While net tax revenues reported a contraction of 14%, non tax revenues surged by 149% boosted by the RBI dividend, amidst a flattish revenue expenditure, and a 59% YoY expansion in capex,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd said. “Gross tax collections recorded a mild 3% rise in Q1 FY2024, with a continuing contraction in corporate tax collections, offsetting the growth in private income tax and GST collections,” she further added.

