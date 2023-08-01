Home Business

HSBC reports bumper profits on rising interest rates

Given the current market consensus for global central bank rates, we have raised our 2023 full-year guidance for net interest income to above $35 billion, the banking giant said.

Published: 01st August 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Banking giant HSBC

Banking giant HSBC. (AFP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Banking giant HSBC said on Tuesday that pre-tax profit more than doubled to $21.7 billion in the first half of 2023, boosted by higher interest rates.

The massive jump from $8.8 billion in the same period a year ago came as central banks around the world have ramped up borrowing costs to fight inflation, helping inflation lenders' income.

HSBC said revenue jumped $12.3 billion to $36.9 billion.

"We have delivered a strong first-half performance and are confident of achieving our revised mid-teens return on tangible equity target in 2023 and 2024," chief executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

"There was good broad-based profit generation around the world, higher revenue in our global businesses driven by strong net interest income, and continued tight cost control," chief executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The firm also said second-quarter earnings came in better than forecast, jumping almost 90 per cent to $8.8 billion, thanks to the bumper income from surging interest rates.

With regards to the outlook, it said: "Given the current market consensus for global central bank rates, we have raised our 2023 full-year guidance for net interest income to above $35 billion."

HSBC continued to sharpen its focus on Asia for diversification of revenue.

With around two-thirds of its revenue from the region, the lender has sold its Canadian, French retail and Greek businesses, exiting from Russia and downsizing personal banking in New Zealand.

The group said to grow income by investing in wealth business, especially in Asia, would be a key strategic priority to diversify its revenue.

In May it defeated an activist proposal supported by its largest stakeholder, Chinese insurer Ping An, to spin off the bank's Asia business in search of better returns.

Ping An, which has a stake of more than eight per cent in the bank, argued that the lender lags behind international peers and that a recent improvement in performance was tied mainly to rising interest rates, which it claims have peaked.

Ping An had called on HSBC to engage in a "strategic restructuring" that would see it create a separately-listed bank headquartered in Hong Kong.

The proposal was voted down more than 80 per cent of the voting shareholders.

In June the firm relaunched the newly acquired British arm of collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank as part of a major push into technology and life sciences.

The firm rebranded SVB UK as HSBC Innovation Banking, it said in a statement, three months after it bought the unit in a rescue deal for £1 ($1.20).

Tuesday's report was welcomed by shareholders, with shares in HSBC jumping 1.5 per cent to a four-year high in Hong Kong afternoon trade.

The stock has soared by more than a third this year, far outpacing the broader Hang Seng Index.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HSBC Noel Quinn banking
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp