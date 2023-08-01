Over 6.5 crore income tax returns filed till July 31

Home Business

On the last day on Monday, 36.91 lakh income tax returns were filed till 6  pm.  The e-filing website of the Income Tax Department witnessed more than 1.78 crore successful logins till 6 pm on Monday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than 6.50 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for 2022-23 were filed as on July 31 (till 6 pm), the last day for filing returns for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases.  Last year, 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as of July 31.

Income tax returns filed on the last day this year is, however, half of what was filed on the last day previous year (72.42 lakh ITRs were filed on July 31 ,2022).  This shows that most income tax filers this year did not wait for the last day to file their returns. 

Unlike earlier, the government has not been extending the deadline by five-seven days. Instead they are asking assesses to file income tax returns after the deadline by paying penalty. If a person misses the deadline for filing income tax returns by July 31, the individual has to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 if the income is not more than Rs 5 lakh, while the penalty for filing income tax return after the deadline for individuals having income more than Rs 5 lakh is Rs 5,000. 

