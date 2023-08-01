Home Business

Rs 15,000 crores recovered from economic fugitives including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi: Centre

It said that these 19 people, accused under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, are estimated to have committed fraud worth over Rs 40,000 crores. 

Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi

In this photo taken on April 2, 2019, a commuter walks past a wall graffiti displaying cartoons of Indian businessmen turned fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. (Photo | AFP)

By Sneha Belcin
The government has so far recovered Rs 15,113 crores from people accused under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, and has given the money to public sector banks, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. 

No details of the exact amounts recovered from each of the accused were shared.

Out of the 19, ten people namely Mallya, Modi, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Hitesh Kumar Narendrabhai Patel, Junaid Iqbal Memon, Hajra Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon & Ramachandran Vishwanathan have been declared Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) and are estimated to have committed fraud worth over Rs 40000 crores. 

The Enforcement Directorate has filed applications under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) against the other nine.

The Sandesaras and Hitesh Kumar Patel were involved with the Gujarat-based pharma giant Sterling Biotech, once the world's sixth largest producer of gelatin. It subsequently went bankrupt after the owners went chasing riches and was acquired by Perfect Day, a US-based food startup.

Junaid  Memon, Hajra Memon and Asif Memon are family members of gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a well-known drug lord who was once Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man.

The list also includes Ramachandran Vishwanathan of Devas Multimedia, besides former liquor baron Vijay Mallya and jeweller Nirav Modi. 

However, the minister added that only four out of these 19 were deported/extradited to India by Enforcement Directorate so far.

