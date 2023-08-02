6.77 crore ITRs filed till Jul 31; 53.67 lakh first-time filers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 6.77 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year (AY) 2023-24 were filed till July 31, 2023, according to the tax department. As many as 53.67 lakh ITRs were filed by first time filers till 31 July 2023, the tax department said adding that this is a fair indication of widening of tax base. Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY2023-24, 49.18% of ITRs are ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97% are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13% are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77% are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94% are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh).

Over 46% of these ITRs have been filed using online ITR utility available on e-filing portal and the balance have been filed using offline ITR utilities. The tax department said in a statement during the peak filing period, e-filing portal successfully handled huge traffic providing a seamless experience to taxpayers for filing of ITRs.

In July, there were over 32 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal. On 31 July itself, successful logins stood at 2.74 crore. The e-filing portal observed its highest per hour rate of 4,96,559 of ITR filing between 5 pm and 6 pm on July 31, 2023, with highest per second rate of ITR filing of 486 (31-Jul-2023: 16:35:06).

