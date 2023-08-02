Sensex, Nifty down over 1% as Fitch downgrades US long-term debt rating

By Express News Service

The Indian equity market fell sharply on Wednesday afternoon with benchmark Sensex and Nifty plummeting by more than 1%. Weak economic data from China and Fitch's downgrade of US' long-term debt rating on fiscal concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex slumped over 700 points while the broader Nifty fell below the 19,550 level during the intraday session.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said that the recent downgrade of the US rating by Fitch could provide an opportunity for some investors to take profits, leading to a possible pullback in the market.

Signs of exhaustion are evident at higher market levels, following a strong rally from the lows in March. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned net sellers in the past few days, indicating a cautious stance in the market, added Meena.

In the Sensex pack, top laggards included Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, L&T, SBI, Kotak Bank, Infy, NTPC, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

Sector-wise, all the 15 sub-indices on the NSE were in red, with Nifty Bank and Nifty Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal plummeting the most.

Global markets too were shaky after the Fitch rating cut, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipping more than 2% each.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that the downgrade of the US credit rating by a notch is sentiment negative for global markets.

“The US 10-year bond yield spiking above 4% and the dollar index rising to 102 are near-term negative for emerging markets. But it is important to note that the downgrade doesn’t say anything that the market doesn’t know. So, the negative knee jerk reaction will be short lived. Globally equity markets have been rising on the US economy’s soft landing narrative. The downgrade doesn’t alter that,” said Vijayakumar.

