Home Business

Temasek to invest 1200 Cr rupees in Mahindra’s electric arm 

After the fund infusion, Temasek will have a shareholding in MEAL ranging from 1.49-2.97% of the paid-up share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Published: 03rd August 2023 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

The new logo for Mahindra SUVs

The new logo for Mahindra SUVs (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL), Mahindra & Mahindra's electric vehicle arm announced that Singapore-based investment firm Temasek would invest Rs 1,200 crore in the company in compulsorily convertible preference shares.

The fresh investment will push MEAL’s valuation by 15% from Rs 70,070 crore to Rs 80,580 crore.

After the fund infusion, Temasek will have a shareholding in MEAL ranging from 1.49-2.97% of the paid-up share capital on a fully diluted basis. Earlier, Mahindra had raised funds from British International Investments (BII).

"The securities subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement inter alia provide for investment by Temasek of Rs 1,200 crore in compulsorily convertible preference shares of MEAL, in one or more tranches, in accordance with the terms and conditions as stipulated in the aforesaid agreement, valuing MEAL upto Rs 80,580 crores. The above investment also envisages Temasek having a nominal shareholding of 100 Equity Shares in MEAL," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Anish Shah, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are extremely delighted to have Temasek as a partner in our electric SUV journey. Globally known for their strong governance, Temasek's investment is a step forward as we execute our strategy towards future leadership in electric SUVs."

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said that by having Temasek as an investor, they have strengthened their global strategic partnerships and are targeting 20% to 30% of Mahindra SUVs sales from electric vehicles by 2030.

Temasek Holdings is a global investment company with a net portfolio value of $287 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd Temasek
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp