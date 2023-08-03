US downgrade: No major impact on Indian bond market

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian bond market is unlikely to be affected significantly by the downgrade of US long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating by Fitch Ratings from AAA to AA+ with a ‘stable’ outlook on Tuesday.

Domestic factors like inflation trends and the stance of RBI will influence the trajectory of bond yields, say experts. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has already hardened in the past two months tracking the rise in US treasury yields, crude oil prices and expectations of rise inflation in the domestic market.

“The reasons cited by Fitch Ratings for downgrade are already known to the bond market participants and the bond market had already factored in those concerns. There is no surprise about recent action. Now the bond marketing is awaiting the signals from the RBI’s monetary policy,” the chief financial officer of a public sector bank told The New Indian Express. “Going forward, there is upward pressure on yields and the inflation numbers will influence the bond yields,” he added. He expects the 10-year yield to be in the 7.10-7.25% range in the current month.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield opened marginally higher on Wednesday at 7.175% compared to the previous day close of 7.16%. Domestic 10-year bond yield rose by 6 basis points and traded in the range of 7.06-7.18% in July as against 6.98- 7.12% in June.

