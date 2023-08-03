Home Business

US downgrade: No major impact on Indian bond market

Domestic factors like inflation trend and the stance of RBI will influence the trajectory of bond yields, say experts.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee has depreciated by over 12 per cent to close to 50-per-dollar mark currently from its near 44-level against the US currency. (File photo: PTI)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian bond market is unlikely to be affected significantly by the downgrade of US long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating by Fitch Ratings from AAA to AA+ with a ‘stable’ outlook on Tuesday.

Domestic factors like inflation trends and the stance of RBI will influence the trajectory of bond yields, say experts. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has already hardened in the past two months tracking the rise in US treasury yields, crude oil prices and expectations of rise inflation in the domestic market.

“The reasons cited by Fitch Ratings for downgrade are already known to the bond market participants and the bond market had already factored in those concerns. There is no surprise about recent action. Now the bond marketing is awaiting the signals from the RBI’s monetary policy,” the chief financial officer of a public sector bank told The New Indian Express. “Going forward, there is upward pressure on yields and the inflation numbers will influence the bond yields,” he added. He expects the 10-year yield to be in the 7.10-7.25% range in the current month.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield opened marginally higher on Wednesday at 7.175% compared to the previous day close of 7.16%. Domestic 10-year bond yield rose by 6 basis points and traded in the range of 7.06-7.18% in July as against 6.98- 7.12% in June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian bond market RBI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp