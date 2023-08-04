Home Business

Adani Enterprises PAT up 44% to Rs 677 crore

It had reported Rs 468.74 crore PAT for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a 44.41% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 676.93 crore for the quarter ending June 2023-24 on account of reduced expenses. It had reported Rs 468.74 crore PAT for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income however fell to Rs 25,809.94 crore from Rs 41,066.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses also reduced to Rs 24,731.42 crore from Rs 40,433.96 crore a year ago. 

“These results are a validation of our group’s robust operational and financial achievements. These outcomes, led by our incubating business of Adani Airports, Adani New Industries, Data Center and Adani Roads, not only underscore our history of creating and nurturing new and vital infrastructure businesses but also emphasise the future value and growth potential of the diverse Adani portfolio,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said in a separate statement.

The group’s expertise in executing large-scale projects, like Kutch Copper, Navi Mumbai Airport, the certification of India’s first 5 MW onshore wind turbine, coupled with world-class O&M (operation and maintenance) capabilities are fundamental drivers that continue to accelerate the group’s infrastructure journey, he said. Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group. 

