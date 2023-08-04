Former Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honeywell on Friday announced Anant Maheshwari as President and CEO of Honeywell’s High Growth Region portfolio, effective September 4, 2023. He will succeed Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the company.

Maheshwari will be a Corporate Officer of the Company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In July, Maheshwari stepped down from Microsoft India. He was responsible for Microsoft’s overall business and presence in India, leading engagement with policymakers, customers, business partners and industry leaders.

During his time in the position, he led Microsoft India’s transformation to become the fastest growth geography for the company, setting the company’s benchmarks for new business models.

“Honeywell has a long-term track record of growth in this portfolio. Anant will help build on our demonstrated success, accelerating our ability to drive profitable development for the company,” said Kapur.

Maheshwari earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, graduating as an industry scholar in 1998. He also graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics.



